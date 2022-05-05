Gruesome discovery made in Huntsville field

Provincial police are investigating after a gruesome discovery near a field in Huntsville.

According to the OPP, a caller notified police about finding skeletal remains west of Highway 11 in a large field near Hemmings Road.

Provincial police say they are human remains.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is assisting the OPP with the investigation.

Police aren't releasing any details at this time but say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.