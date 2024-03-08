Group wins big with Lotto Max

Two residents from Tottenham and Newmarket are among a group of four celebrating a big lottery win.

The group purchased the Lotto Max ticket worth $190,350 at a 7-Eleven on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.

"I took the ticket to the store, and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I was so excited. I went straight home to call the team," Mickford Durgana of Woodbridge shared with OLG while picking up the group's winnings.

The group participated in the lottery for seven years before finally hitting the jackpot.

"It was all excitement after that," Bibi Persaud of Tottenham said. "It feels awesome."

Some members have big plans for their earnings, including vacations, children's education, and future savings.