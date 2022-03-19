Group takes dip in Lake Simcoe for charity

Barrie -

Summer is still months away, but that didn't stop a group from cannonballing into Lake Simcoe on Saturday.

Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil hosted "Take the Plunge" to raise money for the Innisfil Food Bank and Innisfil's Christmas 4 Kids.

"Both groups take care of Innsiifl residents all-year-round— rain or shine day-night whatever they need— they're always there to help people in need," said Innisfil councillor Kenneth Fowler.

Fowler was just one over a dozen participants who took a dip in the lake.

According to organizers, the event raised nearly $3,000.

While participants were lining up to dive into the frigid waters, Howard Courtney, the coordinator for the Innisfil Foodbank, told CTV News that he was overwhelmed by the community support.

"The fund will be split between the Innisfil Food Bank and Christmas 4 Kids," said Courtney.

"Our community is an amazing community."

Myrlene Boken, Innisifl's Christmas 4 Kids president, was among the crowd.

Months after Christmas Day, Boken says she's grateful to see the ongoing support for Christmas 4 Kids during the non-holiday season.

"We're working very hard all year long to support people living on the poverty line in Innsiifl," said Boken.

She noted that due to the rising cost of everyday essentials, Innisfil-area families need support now more than ever.