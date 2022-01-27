Group rallies in Simcoe County as 'Freedom Convoy' rolls down Highway 400

Hundreds of people gathered at the Innisfil Beach Road ONroute Thursday morning in solidarity with the so-called 'Freedom Convoy.'

The group plans on travelling southbound along Highway 400 to meet up with another gathering in Vaughan.

The truckers began a cross-country trip from British Columbia to Ottawa over the weekend, protesting the mandate requiring truckers travelling across the Canada- U.S. border to be vaccinated.

Several participants in the demonstration say it's also about various other policies that they feel infringe on their freedoms.

They warn that the vaccine mandate for truckers would leave store shelves bare.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the protest included a "small fringe minority of people" who "are holding unacceptable views" that "do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other."

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has said it is not involved with the protest, noting roughly 15 per cent of truckers are not fully vaccinated.

As the protest moves through the region, the OPP cautions motorists travelling along Highway 400, Highway 11 and Highway 401 Thursday through Saturday to prepare for slowdowns.

"The OPP encourages everyone on the roads to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy," OPP tweeted Thursday morning.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox

The #OPP encourages everyone on the roads to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy. #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/EfMelD9R2B — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 27, 2022

GO Transit also warns of possible delays due to congested traffic along major routes.