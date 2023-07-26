Group of social media friends donate clothing to homeless

Patricia Parker remembers being a single-mom too well.

"We were never homeless, but a couple of times, we were a step away from being homeless," Parker said.

Packing up her basement of donated clothing in Bradford, Parker is only too willing to share the bounty of the 300-Facebook members Helping Hands for the Homeless givings.

With three years of collections for Simcoe County's homeless people under her belt, she now has acquired space at the Traditions Banquet Hall, Sheba Shrine Hall on John Street, July 29 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In the past, Parker has delivered clothing to several encampments for people who might need a change of clothes.

Parker hopes 100 people – mostly adults – will show up at the Sheba Shrine Hall and help themselves with clothing and footwear.

When she does receive children's clothing, she donates it to local schools, she says.

While she receives help from her daughter and son-in-law, she also has help from her Facebook supporters.

Asked why she collects for housing-insecure residents, Parker says, "It feels good. Now I'm able to pay it forward."