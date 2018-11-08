

A lucky group of four from Simcoe County is celebrating a big lottery win.

Kevin McConnell of Barrie, Angelo Oliveira of Victoria Harbour, Corey Jamieson and Donald Jamieson, both of Innisfil, won $500,000 in the October 26 Lotto Max draw.

The group also won two-dollars with Encore.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jeans Variety on Burton Avenue in Barrie.