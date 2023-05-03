Group of Barrie seniors use passionate pastime to help community
A group of seniors are putting their passion for a popular pastime to good use by helping those in their community.
Every Tuesday afternoon, the Tiffin House Knitting & Crochet group meets, sharing coffee, tea and snacks while creating various items they donate. Over the years, a group of friends from Chartwell Tiffin Retirement Residence have donated thousands of items to a local hospital.
"I'm a retired school teacher, and I always taught my students how to knit, and there are some school teachers in the crowd, and they taught their children in schools to knit," Debbie Allain-Michaud said. "So, it's a passion, and I like to give back, and I'm retired, so I come here every Tuesday and knit."
The group makes various items, like headbands and neck warmers, which go to schools in Midland and Penetanguishene. They also make 'Izzy Dolls,' an item known worldwide in the crafting community.
The 'Izzy Dolls' pattern is available online, and many groups have started making handmade dolls. This group of crafters donates their created 'Izzy Dolls' to Georgian Bay General Hospital's emergency department, where they are handed out to children being treated.
"I make one a day. I can't seem to stop! I love making them, and when I put the face on, they come alive for me," said June O'Leary, affectionately known as the Izzy Doll lady amongst the group.
Sheila Purvis has been a group member for several years but has been donating knitted wear to Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial long before joining. Her items are targeted at premature infants.
"I feel like I'm helping a little bit for premature mothers and babies and hope they enjoy them when they go home from the hospital," Purvis said.
The group has also sent 'Izzy Dolls' to people devastated by the situation in Ukraine and has held fundraisers for the hospice, women's shelter and hospital foundation.
Some of their fundraisers go towards stocking up on supplies of wool, which can be expensive. They always accept donations of yarn and have items up for sale in the retirement home lobby.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sasha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Atlantic
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampment
Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
CAQ supporters want an end to SAQ monopoly, but Quebec finance minister says no
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14. But on Wednesday afternoon the CAQ's finance minister Eric Girard shut the door on privatization, indicating that the SAQ revenue the government channels into public services is too valuable.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa River expected to peak by Friday as water floods streets and properties in Ottawa-Gatineau
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the national capital region on Thursday or Friday following five days of rainfall, but it will be next week before the water begins to recede.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
Toronto
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing municipal delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Toronto cop who tweeted about alleged workplace sexual harassment to be fired
A Toronto police officer who made allegations of sexual harassment within the service will either have to resign within seven days or be fired after being found guilty of misconduct and insubordination.
Kitchener
-
Anticipation high in Waterloo, Ont. ahead of 'BlackBerry' movie release
“I’ve never had an event sell out so fast,” says John Tutt, owner of Waterloo, Ont.’s Princess Cinemas, which is hosting a special community screening of the film.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues
Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.
London
-
'Where will I go?': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christer Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobs
A new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Driver ignores road closed sign at construction zone, falls into hole
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated around a road closed sign at a construction zone in St. Thomas, Ont., and fell into a 12-foot-deep hole.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic day
Royal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
$15 of food for $5: App offering surplus food for a fraction of the cost expands to Windsor and London
An app which allows people to order a mystery array of surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants for "a fraction of the cost" has officially expanded to Windsor and London.
Calgary
-
Crews on scene of multi-home fire in Cougar Ridge
Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.
-
Police seek man with 11 outstanding warrants
Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a man wanted on 11 outstanding warrants who may be armed and is known to be violent .
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. public teachers want government to stop funding for private schools
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is raising a red flag about how much taxpayer money is being spent on private schools — including schools facing allegations of abuse.
-
'A dead lie': Sask. opposition leader escorted out of legislature for comments
Opposition Leader Carla Beck was escorted out of the Saskatchewan Legislature after claiming Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, was lying during question period.
-
'What gives him the right': Tribal chief lashes out at Saskatoon city councillor for sending letter to province
Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand isn't taking kindly to a letter Saskatoon councillor David Kirton wrote to the premier and four ministers last week about homelessness, addictions and mental health issues in his ward and across the city.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead County
Two wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.
-
NDP releases plan to create energy-sector jobs; UCP takes aim at Notley's net-zero target
Rachel Notley is promising to attract $20 billion in private-sector investment while creating 47,000 jobs in Alberta's energy sector.
-
'Very concerning': Residents in northwest Edmonton taking precautions after police warn of attacker
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders expanded, highways closed due to B.C. Interior flooding
Evacuation alerts and orders were issued in multiple communities in B.C.'s Southern Interior as flooding intensified Wednesday, closing Highways 1 and 97 in the Village of Cache Creek.
-
Here's why a Vancouver brewery is planning to put someone's pet on its labels
A B.C. brewery is offering pet lovers a chance to have a photo of their furry friend featured on the label of a limited-release beer in a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for a Canadian charity.
-
8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada
Temperature records were broken in eight areas across British Columbia this May 2, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.