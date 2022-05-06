Group aims to connect with and support women battling cancer

Kelly Blakely formed a unique group called the Sunflower Warriors after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2017 to support and connect with others battling cancer.

"We understand because we've been there," Blakely said.

The group offers yoga and dance classes and aims to empower other women through mentorship.

Blakely wants others living with cancer to know they aren't alone.

"We're here for you in whatever capacity you need us. If that's just reaching out with a question on an upcoming event, we are here for whatever you need," said Blakely.

Complete information on the non-profit organization is available online.

Click here to connect with the Sunflower Warriors.