

CTV Barrie





An Orillia dentist is taking legal action against the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit over what he calls "a groundless and unprecedented attack" on his reputation.

Earlier this year, the health unit issued an advisory about Dr. Joe Phillip's practice. It urged people to get tested over concerns about equipment cleaning and sterilization.

Dr. Philip categorically denied the accusation and said he hasn't had a fair chance to appeal. He says there have never been any reports of his patients being exposed to any transmittable diseases.

“I’ve dedicated my professional life to the health and wellbeing of children from all walks of life and a wide range of needs. I would never do anything that put patient safety at risk and was shocked when the SMDHU chose to destroy my reputation and my practice for exercising my rights to appeal their factually incorrect orders,” he said in a statement.

A civil action has also been announced by a former patient against Philip. Dr. Philip has not commented on that action.