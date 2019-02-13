

CTV Barrie





Groomers in Wasaga Beach had their work cut out for them packing fresh snow on snowmobile trails on Wednesday.

The trails have been closed for more than a week, but once they are groomed, it's open season for sledders.

A series of thaws and rain events this season have been tough on the trail system around Southern Georgian Bay.

In Wasaga Beach, the trails have been open just eight days.

Sledders hope all this fresh snow will turn the season around.

“It’s been rough,” says snowmobiler Justin Stewart. “I’ve gotten out one day, and now that the snow has fallen I’m going to try and get out again, and a few more days by the end of the season.”

Clubs anticipate that more than 1,000km trails will open by the weekend.