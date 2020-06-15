BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are investigating what they believe to be a disturbing case of animal cruelty after four cats were found dead in a park in Vaughan.

Three cats were discovered in the baseball diamond at Belair Way Park in the Weston Road and Langstaff Road area on May 19 and a fourth on June 13.

Const. Laura Nicolle says while the injuries to each animal are not identical, all four were physically injured to the point of death. Two of them appear to have been mutilated.

Vaughan Animal Control does not believe the injuries to the cats are consistent with a coyote or other predatory animal.

Police have been in touch with the owner of two of the cats, and do not believe they are involved in their deaths.

As a result of the discoveries, York Regional Police are warning residents to keep an eye on their pets.

The force is looking for any witnesses or families who have had cats go missing -- several families have called in already -- to help the investigation.

Sergeant Andy Pattenden says investigators are also probing possible links to a 2013 case where residents found the decapitated heads of six cats over the course of a month in late summer.

Investigators want anyone with video surveillance of the area to get in touch.

- With files from The Canadian Press