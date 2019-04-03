

Kim Phillips , CTV Barrie





‘I felt him the day before, and the next day there was no movement. They just said, ‘I’m sorry there’s no heartbeat.’”

Katelyne Pereira endured the emotional pain of losing her baby boy before he ever took his first breath.

At 30 weeks pregnant, she delivered baby Lincoln on September 15 via a c-section. He was stillborn.

Pereira decided to turn her grief, something she called ‘a dark place,’ into a mission for other grieving parents who endure the same agony of losing an infant.

“I didn’t know what a cuddle cot was, so I went home and did a bunch of research, and that’s when I found out the importance of them. What they do and could have potentially saved us from seeing,” she says.

Pereira says all she wanted was more time, to hold her baby, to say goodbye, to take photos, more time to take it all in.

But time wasn’t on her side.

“A lot of things happen rather quickly with infants once they pass, they start to change, and not in a great way that anyone really wants to see,” she says through her tears. “So it just makes an already hard situation even harder.”

A cooling basket called a cuddle cot might have given her the time she so desperately needed.

“By keeping the baby cool it prevents the fluids from leaking from the baby. It just makes it a bit more pleasant experience and keeps her baby looking like her sweet little baby when he was born,” says midwife, Julie Doldersum.

Pereira has raised money to donate a cuddle cot to the Collingwood hospital. And together with a grieving mother from Barrie, she will bring one to Orillia as well.

“Katie and Amy are champions. They’re heroes in the community. Stepping up and just taking that initiative is incredibly gracious, especially after they’ve had such personal, tragic losses,” says Audra Jesso, Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

“There is nothing you can do to make it less hard,” Pereira says. “It’s going to be difficult. But it’s the only thing we can do that we can think of to make it a little bit easier.”

Pereira says the cuddle cots are just the beginning for her. She has also planned several fundraisers in support of every baby born at the hospital.

- With files from CTV Barrie's Craig Momney