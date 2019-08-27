

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A grieving Orillia mother has found some relief with the return of her late son's fishing rod after it was taken from his memorial.

The makeshift memorial was set up outside the Metro in Orillia where Laurie Goldsmith's son collapsed after she says he was involved in an altercation. Her 32-year-old son died in hospital less than two months ago.

Two items, a fishing rod and an old cell phone, both belonging to her son, went missing from the memorial, sending Goldsmith on a mission.

She went pawn shop to pawn shop vowing to find his fishing rod. "It's an ugly stick, but it was his."

Just two days after CTV News covered the story, Goldsmith says friends notified her the fishing rod had been returned.

She says she is ecstatic to have it back in her possession.

The old cell phone has not been recovered.