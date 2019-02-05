

CTV Barrie





Heroine, meth, driving under suspension, and obstructing justice are just a few of the charges a Grey Highlands man is facing after being pulled over on Monday in Meaford.

Police say they received reports about a suspicious vehicle behind a business.

According to the OPP, they spotted the vehicle on Sykes Street South and pulled it over.

Police say the 41-year-old driver gave a fake name and was subsequently arrested.

The accused is being held for bail.