Grey Highlands man faces multiple drug-related charges
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Heroine, meth, driving under suspension, and obstructing justice are just a few of the charges a Grey Highlands man is facing after being pulled over on Monday in Meaford.
Police say they received reports about a suspicious vehicle behind a business.
According to the OPP, they spotted the vehicle on Sykes Street South and pulled it over.
Police say the 41-year-old driver gave a fake name and was subsequently arrested.
The accused is being held for bail.