OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Grey County announced the launch date of its new transit service.

Grey Transportation Route (GTR) will start rolling the buses across the region on September 14 in a phased-in approach.

The first route to operate will be along Highway 10 from Owen Sound to Orangeville. A week later, it will start running on Highway 26 between Owen Sound and The Blue Mountains.

The following week, it will roll out service along Highway 6 from Owen Sound to Wiarton, followed by another route from Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton.

Fares will be free until the end of October. After that, fares will vary depending on age but will be as little as three to five dollars one way.

The county has received 1.8 million dollars from the province to operate the service. Local transportation company Driverseat Owen Sound will be providing the 10 passenger vehicles.

It's the third new transit system to launch in the region where there have been very few options in the past.

Owen Sound will launch its twice-daily buses to Guelph on August 31

Kasper Transportation is also running weekday buses down Highway 6 to Guelph.