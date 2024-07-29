Grey County helps Owen Sound with rising prisoner costs

Currently in Ontario, court security and prisoner transportation costs are the sole responsibility of the local municipality.

Striking a new partnership, Grey County will begin sharing those court costs at the Ontario Court of Justice and Superior Court of Justice with Owen Sound in 2025.

“Being collaborative and working together on issues that face us all is valuable to the establishment and longevity of important services. Combining costs and efforts with our neighbours benefits us all, and the city continues to prioritize such partnerships and agreements,” said Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy.

In 2024, Owen Sound expects to see an almost $230,000 in court security and prisoner transportation programs' shortfall.

The courts in Owen Sound serve the entire region and costs are rising, putting an unfair expense on Owen Sound’s ratepayers. Grey County council has voted to create a cost-sharing agreement with the city.

Additonally, Owen Sound and the Owen Sound Police Service are working together to find service efficiencies.

Together, they have taken the initiative to lead numerous delegations and submit correspondence to the provincial government. They are requesting costs associated with court security and prisoner transportation be transferred to the province or that the province re-evaluate the provincial transfer payment program better to accommodate the financial needs of municipal police services.

Grey County and Owen Sound will continue to collaborate on future advocacy to the province to change this funding system, which is unique to Ontario.