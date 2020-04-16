BARRIE -- The county of Grey Bruce has transformed an arena in Owen Sound into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The Bayshore Community Centre is usually home to OHL hockey, but the County of Grey-Bruce has spent the last two weeks transforming one of its arenas into a 75-bed field hospital.

The hospital includes a mobile X-ray and a lab. There is also oxygen and a medical vacuum available at every bedside.

"That is important for respiratory patients, says Grey Bruce Health Services President, Gary Sims. "Oxygen obviously for support because they have difficulty breathing and suction as well to clear the lungs should we need to do that."

The hospital was designed to fit in a hockey arena. The set up can be disassembled and reused in the future.

"It could be put almost anywhere across the province," says Sims.

There have been 44 confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in the counties of Grey and Bruce. The mayor of Owen Sound Ian Boddy says he feels re-assured the community is now ready for the worst-case scenario.

"We are prepared if the numbers do go up, and that's something that we learned from other parts of the world," he says.

On Thursday, there was one confirmed and thirteen suspected patients with COVID-19 in hospital. Officials are hopeful the new facility won't be needed at all.

"Social distancing seems to be working well. We need to keep doing it," says Sims.

Public health officials do expect the number of cases to climb in the coming weeks, mainly because of expanded testing.