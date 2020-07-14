BARRIE, ONT. -- Face-coverings will be required in indoor public places in Grey Bruce as of Friday.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit's medical officer of health issued the order today to take effect in conjunction with the province's Stage 3 reopening.

"The order will help all of us in maintaining the safe and successful reopening," said Grey Bruce top doctor, Dr. Ian Arra. "This order could be used by businesses as a tool to assist in the challenging situation generated by some customers asking the proprietor to address the lack of use of masks by other customers."

The order requires staff members to ensure adequate measures are in place for physical distancing, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer must be available at entrances and exits.

They are also expected to make the best effort verbally to restrict people from entering who are not wearing face-covering.

However, health officials said turning away or refusing a customer is not required under the order.