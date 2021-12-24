Grey Bruce residents able to book third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for January

Eligible Grey Bruce residents are now able to book their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for early in the New Year.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is using the Hockey Hub model for mass immunization and will deliver booster doses to those eligible within two weeks in January.

Developed by Dr. Ian Arra, GBHU’s medical officer of health, the Hockey Hub model works through "a streamlined flow-through process and the ability to use non-clinical staff for non-clinical tasks, preserving clinical capacity across the region.”

“Through support of the Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force, most specifically Bruce Power, our team will implement mass immunization as a key public health measure to ensure the safety of the community,” Arra said.

“Although vaccinating all eligible residents in two weeks is an enormous task, I have the utmost confidence our experienced team will deliver and impress.”

Bruce Power has already set up Hockey Hub vaccination clinics in Owen Sound, Chesley and Port Elgin.

“Throughout the pandemic, there have been many organizations who have come together to support public health in its vaccination efforts,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s chief development officer and executive vice president of operational service.

“Bruce Power is proud to work alongside so many community-minded organizations to help local residents receive their third dose to protect them against the Omicron variant.”

Residents can book appointments through the province’s booking portal or by contacting the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.