BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit is accelerating mass immunizations with an increased vaccine supply.

The news comes as public health reports another jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 27 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The region currently has 187 active cases and another 305 active high-risk contacts.

There are nine COVID-19-positive patients in local hospitals.

Immunization clinics in Grey Bruce run Monday to Friday and allow limited walk-in capacity.

The health unit advises residents 12 and older to book an appointment online 28 days after first mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) doses.

Those who received AstraZeneca for their first shot need to wait for eight weeks before their second and can opt for the same or an mRNA shot.

Residents can book appointments using the province's online system or through the GBCOVID app.

DROP-IN VACCINATION CLINICS IN GREY BRUCE

Hanover's P&H Centre Hockey Hub vaccination clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

OSDSS Hub in Owen Sound is operating between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Davidson Centre Hub Clinic in Kincardine is allowing drop-ins between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Drop-in opportunities may be limited at some clinics.

Complete information on drop-in clinics in Grey Bruce is available on the health unit's Facebook page.