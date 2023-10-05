Grey Bruce reporting series of drug overdoses in recent days

Barrie

    A public alert has been issued in Grey Bruce after receiving reports of four drug overdoses, including a probable fentanyl-related death, within the past five days.

    While toxicology results are still pending, fentanyl is the suspected substance in three of the four overdoses. In one of the non-fatal overdoses, the suspected substance was methamphetamine, but signs of opioid overdose were present.

    “Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to the public and community partners about the recent series of overdoses,” said Monica Blair, program manager of GBPH’s Harm Reduction Program.

    “This alert is intended to advise people to use extreme caution when using unregulated street drugs and follow harm reduction strategies, in particular avoiding using drugs alone or calling or texting NORS if you are using drugs alone,” said Blair.

    Naloxone, the fast-acting medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid poisoning, was used successfully as an intervention in three of the overdoses.

    NORS, the National Overdose Response Service, can be reached by calling or texting 1-888-688-6677. A NORS operator will stay on the line with the person while the drug is used. In the event the person becomes unresponsive, NORS will call 911 to ensure help arrives.

    “Seconds matter when it comes to responding to an overdose. It is critical that 911 is called and naloxone administered without delay to prevent possible brain damage and death,” said Blair.

