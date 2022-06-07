Grey Bruce Overdose Alert

Five drug overdoses in two days have the health unit sounding the alarm.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit issued an Opioid Alert after five people required immediate Naloxone intervention after taking what the health unit believes was Fentanyl.

Since Friday’s incidences, at least one more person has overdosed.

The health unit wants people who use drugs to use the following harm reduction strategies, including avoid using alone, avoid mixing different drugs, don’t mix drugs with alcohol, use smaller amounts to test doses and strength of the drug, and know your tolerance levels – use less after a period of not using.

Call the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-6677 if you use alone.

The health unit says overdoses are a medical emergency and to call 911 or go to the emergency department if there are concerns. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose.

Naloxone and safe drug-use equipment are available at the Grey Bruce Health Unit Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the Health Unit for details, or call 211.

For additional Addiction Services: