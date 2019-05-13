

The Canadian Press





Grey Bruce OPP are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Highway 6 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Police say they were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

They say the pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released.

Police say the driver of the car was also admitted to hospital with unspecified injuries.

There was no word whether any charges were pending.