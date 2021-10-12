Grey Bruce OPP charge Shelburne Ont., man with murder in woman's death
Provincial police charged a Shelburne, Ont., man with murder after officers found a woman's body in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
According to Grey Bruce OPP, officers launched the investigation after discovering the body near Scugog Lane Sunday afternoon.
The following day, police say a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police took the accused into custody. He has a court appearance scheduled in Owen Sound on Oct. 22.
The OPP has not disclosed how the victim died or whether she knew the accused but did state investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.
"There is no concern for public safety," OPP added.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election date
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 booster shots begin today at Montreal long-term care centre
The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec dip below 5,000 for first time since end of August
Quebec is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province added 409 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal
The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify stabbing witnesses
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying people who were witnesses to a fight last month that ended with a man being stabbed.
Toronto
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
What you need to know as the Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena
Here is what you need to know before gearing up and heading to Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener.
-
Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laid
A man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.
Windsor
-
31-year-old man dies after fight in Chatham apartment, 3 people charged
Chatham-Kent police say three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 31-year-old man died three weeks following a fight in a Chatham apartment.
-
Caesars Windsor 'evaluating' ability to manage change in capacity limits
Caesars Windsor officials say they are ‘evaluating’ the ability to manage the change in capacity limits and patrons should stay tuned for more reopening announcements.
-
Lakeshore man facing child pornography charges
A 29-year-old Lakeshore man is facing child pornography charges after an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | London Councillor Phil Squire resigns leaving Ward 6 seat vacant
It was a shocking start to the Corporate Services Committee meeting at London City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
-
Recent lotto winner planning a trip with her winnings
A London woman is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize by playing Instant XWords.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayed
There has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
-
Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
-
Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
Calgary
-
Robert Leeming pleads guilty in death of Calgary mother, not guilty in death of 22-month-old girl
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree murder and not guilty to the other.
-
Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday's COVID-19 data will include numbers dating back to Friday before the long weekend.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
Edmonton
-
'Eroding public confidence': AHS warns against the use of ivermectin amid an 'epidemic of misinformation'
Alberta Health Services wrote a letter to the public on Tuesday warning about what it called an epidemic of misinformation regarding ivermectin.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
-
Edmonton charity defrauded of more than $200K, employee charged: EPS
Edmonton police have charged a woman they believe embezzled money from a local charity.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to offer update on coronavirus situation
British Columbia's health minister and top public health doctor are set to provide an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Surrey: Driver sentenced to jail in crash that killed Vancouver Whitecaps prospect
A young driver has been sentenced to jail time two years after the death of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.
-
2 SkyTrain stations closed due to medical emergency; commuters warned of delays
A medical emergency closed two SkyTrain stations in Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with the local transit authority warning of delays.