BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce reports another double-digit COVID-19 case count Monday, with 21 new infections.

The region has been battling the introduction of the Delta variant as the province ramps up vaccination efforts.

The Grey Bruce medical officer of health said vaccine supplies increased following the largest surge to date driven by the B.1.617.2 strain.

Dr. Ian Arra said most cases appear to be among those battling homelessness who are couch surfing and living in congregate settings, which is why a mobile vaccination unit will head directly to those individuals.

"It's evidence-based that if you provide the vaccine, make it accessible, to any group of people in a location, that is easy for them to be in, there is an increase in uptake," Dr. Arra said.

The region has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, after months of low counts.

In a release Monday, the health unit stated the need for residents to get the vaccine.

"It is clear vaccination is how the pandemic ends. The appearance of Delta variant makes vaccination even more valuable as the variant is raising the human cost associated with reluctance to get vaccinated. We continue to advise the public to get the first and second doses of vaccine, when eligible, as soon as possible."

There are currently 139 active COVID-19 cases, plus 260 cases who are considered high-risk contacts. Eight COVID-19-positive residents are hospitalized.

Grey Bruce residents 12 and older can now book a first or second vaccine through the provincial booking system online.