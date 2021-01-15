BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 640 total infections.

There are 52 active cases and 153 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

Three people are hospitalized with the virus.

The numbers released Friday show confirmed cases reside in Brockton, South Bruce, Southgate, West Grey, Owen Sound, Hanover, Saugeen Shores, and Grey Highlands.

There are no active outbreaks in the region.

Long-term care residents in Owen Sound and Lion's Head received the first 200 doses of Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.