BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit logged five new COVID-19 cases on Monday in Owen Sound, Brockton, Grey Highlands, Hanover and West Grey.

The region has logged 653 confirmed cases to date.

There are 41 active cases, including two infected patients in the hospital.

Forty-one of the overall cases have been confirmed in Grey Bruce health care workers.

The health unit has administered 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes in Owen Sound and Lion's Head.