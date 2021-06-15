BARRIE, ONT. -- Twenty-five members of the Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) travelled to Peel Region to share their expertise at a mass immunization clinic.

The GBHU developed the Hockey Hub model that helps deliver mass immunizations in any building that can hold a large number of people, such as a hockey arena or community hall.

In May, the coalition helped establish a large vaccination centre at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

GBHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra says “The Hockey Hub model really is a game changer in terms of efficiency and safety as we make every effort to get as many people vaccinated in as short as time as possible.”

Staff were in Brampton Saturday and helped oversee the administration of 5700 vaccines.