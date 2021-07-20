BARRIE, ONT. -- Two recent parties in Grey Bruce resulted in multiple positive COVID-19 cases among partygoers, their families and close contacts, the health unit says.

Health officials say they are looking to lay charges against some individuals who "willfully" obstructed the investigation into contact tracing by not providing information or giving false information.

"This hindering of our investigators negatively affected our ability to reach high-risk individuals in a timely manner, potentially allowing for more spread of the virus," health officials said in a release Tuesday.

Anyone who defies local directives and provincial regulations is at risk of being fined.

In this case, the Grey Bruce Health Unit stated if convicted, the accused could be fined up to $5,000 a day. The fine can be levied retroactively to the day the initial non-disclosure occurred.

Grey Bruce has been battling a surge in COVID-19 cases since the introduction of the Delta variant in the region.

On Monday, the health unit reported 11 new cases, with 358 active high-risk contacts.

Public health has been working tirelessly to vaccinate as many eligible residents as possible with mobile units and walk-in clinics.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC THIS WEEK

Tuesday

P& H Centre, Hanover - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

OSDSS, Owen Sound - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre - 10 am to 2 pm

Durham Community Centre - 10 am to 2 pm



Wednesday

P& H Centre, Hanover - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Davidson Centre Hub, Kincardine - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Sauble Beach Community Centre, 3 pm to 7 pm



Thursday

P& H Centre, Hanover - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

OSDSS, Owen Sound - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Beaver Valley Community Centre, Thornbury - 10 am to 2 pm

Barclay Wholesale, Dobbington - 1 pm to 5 pm



Friday

P& H Centre, Hanover - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

OSDSS, Owen Sound - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm