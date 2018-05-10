

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Ontario’s Green Party believes it has a chance of gaining a foothold in both Barrie ridings, as many voters look for political change.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was in Barrie on Thursday morning to hit the campaign trail and help his local candidates.

“What people are telling me across the province is they are tired of the three status quo parties. They’re tired of the three leaders just tearing each other down, instead of building Ontario up,” he says.

There has been a lot of discontent among voters in Barrie, especially with local Tories. Many were upset when Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford appointed Doug Downey as the candidate in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Schreiner says people are stuck – searching for an alternative to the Liberals, NDP and PCs. He thinks his party is the solution.

“People are telling me they’re stuck, and I’m saying you don’t have to be stuck. Don’t vote against something, vote for what you want. Vote for what you believe in. Vote for what you want.”

“We can bring that people-powered change to Queen’s Park,” he says.

Bonnie North is running for the Greens in Barrie-Innisfil, one of two new ridings in the city. However, it’s not her first go at politics.

She has represented the Green Party in Barrie since 2014, before the city ridings were divided. She came forth in that election with only 6.17 per cent of the vote.

This time around, North believes people want something different; something she believes Liberal incumbent Ann Hoggarth can’t provide.

“If they want to see something different, if they want to see something where we bring compassion and honesty, then vote for the Greens.”

Schreiner is the first leader to visit Barrie since the writ dropped. However, Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne will be in the city on Thursday night for a campaign kickoff with Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte candidate Jeff Kerk.

PC Leader Doug Ford will be in Barrie on Friday evening.