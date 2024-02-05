BARRIE
Barrie

    • Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner to stop in Muskoka to discuss housing crisis

    Mike Schreiner
    Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will stop in Muskoka on Monday to host a town hall with a focus on the housing crisis.

    Schreiner will be joined by the party's new deputy leader and past candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka, Matt Richter, at St. Thomas' Anglican Church in Bracebridge.

    The duo will discuss approaches to tackle the housing challenges facing communities across the province and the push to legalize the party's 'Homes You Can Afford in Communities You Love Act.'

    The Town Hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the venue on Mary Street, with questions welcome from those in attendance.

