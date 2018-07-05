Featured
Green party leader Mike Schreiner sworn in at Queen's Park
Green Party leader Mike Schreiner launches his campaign in front of the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 12:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has been sworn in as a member of the Ontario legislature.
Schreiner, 49, becomes the first member of the party elected in the province and vowed to make his voice heard in the new session.
He took the brief oath of office at Queen's Park today in front of dozens of supporters.
Schreiner says he has written Premier Doug Ford to ask for a meeting and plans to address a number of issues including the Tory government's decision to scrap cap and trade.
He will represent Guelph in the legislature, a seat that was previously held by Liberal cabinet minister Liz Sandals.
Schreiner, who's led the provincial Greens since 2009, won the riding with 45 per cent of the vote.