BARRIE, ONT. -- For the second year in a row, one of the country's longest-running agricultural fairs has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Collingwood Agricultural Society decided to cancel the Great Northern Exhibition, which was scheduled to run in September, to protect the well-being of all those involved.

"The decision was made on May 27 based on the direction from the Public Health Department, Government directives regarding Covid-19 and the projected reopening schedule," read a news release from the Collingwood Agricultural Society.

The event hasn't run since 2019, as it was also cancelled last year. Officials say to follow them on social media as they will find other ways to connect with their patrons.