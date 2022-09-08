Gravenhurst woman accused of breaking into local KFC

KFC restaurant in Gravenhurst, Ont. (Google Street View) KFC restaurant in Gravenhurst, Ont. (Google Street View)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver