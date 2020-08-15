GRAVENHURST, ONT. -- When Queen Elizabeth visited Gravenhurst in the 1950s, she stopped by Gull Lake Rotary Park. It's been the town's crown jewel ever since.

The beach, large shade trees and free parking have been attracting large crowds over the past few weeks, and that's creating some tension.

"We're concerned as a lake association with the overcrowding of the beach. No lifeguards, the defecations from animals and people. That becomes a concern," says cottage Dave Stephens.

Councillor Penny Varney says piles of garbage, camping and cooking fires have also been problems here.

"The fires though are the real concern because there's a lot of pine needles on the ground of this park and with the dryness, it could so easily start a fire spreading over towards Philip Street with a wind like today," Varney said Saturday.

Varney says as more visitors head north, the town has fewer staff members to deal with the mess because of COVID-19. By-law officers have been patrolling, but this week council voted in favour of having a paid duty police officer help keep a closer eye on activities in local parks.

"We asked for a lot to happen, and it's happening because…the day after council, I came to the park and the park looked pretty good. There were dogs on leashes, the fire spots had all been cleaned up," Varney says.

Visitors are still welcome for now, but residents and cottagers hope day-trippers can learn to follow a few rules.

"Leave it in as good a condition it was when you came here," Stephens asks.