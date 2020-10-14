BARRIE, ONT. -- The province designated the Shoppers Drug Mart in Gravenhurst to provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for residents with no virus symptoms.

Mayor Paul Kelly said he's pleased with the decision. "We heard from the community that there was a need for the ability for people in Gravenhurst to have testing closer at hand."

Residents wanting the test will be able to book an appointment at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 511 Muskoka Road South.

