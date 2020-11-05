BARRIE, ONT. -- A Gravenhurst senior is facing multiple charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police arrested the 71-year-old man Thursday following a search warrant at a house in Gravenhurst.

The accused is charged with four counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication.

He is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court Friday for a bail hearing.