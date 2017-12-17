

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





The Town of Gravenhurst is putting the brakes on 'The Loop' bus service after a six month pilot project.

The town launched the transit service in partnership with Hammond Transportation in July, but has decided to end it due to low ridership.

Council decided to end the public transportation service, but has directed staff to look at other public transportation options.

"While ‘The Loop’ may be coming to end for now, the concept of an in-town transportation system will continue to be reviewed by staff,” said Scott Lucas, director of development services. "While we received valuable feedback from riders in the community, taking on the sole cost of continuing ‘The Loop’ at this time, could not be substantiated based largely on ridership.”

The bus service will end on December 21.