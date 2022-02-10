Gravenhurst pond hockey tournament moving ahead as planned
Those who are looking to enjoy a winter classic are in luck.
On Wednesday, On The Pond! Canada announced that the 2022 North American Cup will go ahead as planned.
The annual event sees teams play a round-robin tournament on a pond for the opportunity to hoist the North American Cup.
The three-day event will be held in Gravenhurst from Saturday, Feb. 25 to Feb. 27. All games will start as early as 8:30 a.m.
The organization plans to hold a kickoff event at the Boston Pizza on Friday, Feb. 25.
All players must have waivers signed, and the remainder of the $400 cash deposit will have to be dropped off at the registration table at the Residence Inn Marriott.
Teams of four on four and five different divisions will play, with a maximum of eight players allowed on a team.
Back in January, the organization decided to postpone the Youth Tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Youth Tournament will be postponed until February 2023.
More information can be found here.
