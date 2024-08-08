Gravenhurst, Ont. opens beaches after glass shards removed

Dangerous objects in the sand forced Gravenhurst to close two beaches.

In a press release, Gravenhurst stated, “We have received reports about glass and other sharp objects creating hazards at the town of Gravenhurst beaches. As a precautionary measure, beaches at Muskoka Bay Park and Muskoka Beach Park were closed temporarily for maintenance while hazards were removed.”

The town has reopened both beaches.

However, Lorne Street Beach is temporarily closed for maintenance while staff work to address reports of glass.

“We are in contact with the OPP and ask that the public report any suspicious or malicious activity on public beach property to the police,” the release states.

The town asks beach-goers to use the garbage cans in those areas to help keep the public spaces safe.