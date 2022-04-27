Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP

Gravenhurst -

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.

OPP says the crash happened on the Gravenhurst Parkway south of Reay Road sometime around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, 46, drove his vehicle into a guard rail while taking out two posts before he came to a stop.

Police say members of the public assisted the driver until officers arrived.

The driver is also facing a refusal to comply with demand charge, police say.

He appears in Bracebridge provincial court on June 14.