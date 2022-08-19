Gravenhurst music and arts festivals play together this weekend
In Gravenhurst, musicians are already tuning up for this weekend's Muskoka Music Festival and Dockside Festival of the Arts.
This is the first time the two festivals will be running together.
The music festival started in 2017 and brings emerging talents and favourites like Juno-nominated Terra Lightfoot to town.
This year (it's) back live after an online festival at the drive-in during the pandemic.
"There's so many great places in Gravenhurst to enjoy live music and beautiful artisans.
"Come down to the wharf to Dockside Gravenhurst special events field. It's all by donation down there.
"And then there's tickets available for our Saturday show here at the historic opera house and then again by donation down by the Gull Lake Rotary park for music on the barge, An organizer told CTV News.
"I think it's really crucial we get out and support live music, and really enjoy it and enjoy being back together again."
The festival kicks off Friday and runs right through Sunday.
BREAKING | Pfizer booster approved for children aged 5-11 by Health Canada
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Health Canada is authorizing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old.
