Gravenhurst man wanted for home invasion, stabbing and robbery

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of a stabbing and robbery during a home invasion in Gravenhurst.

According to provincial police, the suspect walked into a home uninvited on First Street Wednesday night shortly after 9:30 and got into an argument with the residents.

They say he stabbed a visitor in the home and stole an item before taking off.

Police identified the man as a 28-year-old Gravenhurst resident.

Officers ask the public to be on the lookout for a five-foot-eight man with dark skin and short hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a dark hoodie.

Police caution to not approach the suspect if spotted, rather to call Bracebridge OPP immediately.

Police say the stabbing victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.