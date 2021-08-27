BARRIE, ONT. -- A Gravenhurst man is planning a vacation with his lottery winnings of over $1 million.

Charles Copeland says he plays the lottery regularly, "I was on my way to work and stopped at the store to check my ticket," he says he ran around the store celebrating when he learned of his good fortune.

Copeland won a total of $1,053,793.70 in the June 26 Lottario draw.

The 39-year-old says becoming an instant millionaire will help his plans to buy a vehicle and a house.

He purchased his winning ticket at Mac's convenience store on Hanes Road in Huntsville.

CLAIMING YOUR LOTTERY PRIZE

Lottery winners with prizes over $50,000 need to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss claiming winnings.

Lottery winners with prized up to $49,999.90 should continue to submit by mail to receive their prize.