Gravenhurst man arrested for allegedly waving gun around on property
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 1:26PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Gravenhurst man accused of waving around a gun on his property is facing several charges.
Police closed the area to motorists while they investigated the situation on Bethune Drive on Tuesday night.
The 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possessing an illegal firearm and careless storage of a firearm.
Police said two guns were seized during the investigation.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.