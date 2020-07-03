BARRIE, ONT. -- A Gravenhurst man accused of waving around a gun on his property is facing several charges.

Police closed the area to motorists while they investigated the situation on Bethune Drive on Tuesday night.

The 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possessing an illegal firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Police said two guns were seized during the investigation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.