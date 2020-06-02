BARRIE, ONT. -- A Gravenhurst man who police say decided to take a golf cart for a joyride down the highway is facing charges.

Police say the 21-year-old man was playing golf at a course near Mount Forest on Saturday and then took off onto the highway, driving away in the cart.

The accused then allegedly abandoned the cart and left on foot, with officers in pursuit.

Grey Bruce OPP charged the man with mischief and property damage.

He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court in August.