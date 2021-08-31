BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died in a house fire in Gravenhurst that devastated the structure overnight on Tuesday.

Provincial police confirmed human remains were found inside the multi-unit complex on First Street South.

Family members told CTV News a woman died in the blaze.

Police say the identity of the victim won't be released until an autopsy can be performed.

Investigators said no one else was injured in the fire.

Police closed several streets in the area of Bethune Drive South (County Road 169) in both directions between David Street and Phillip Street East.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.