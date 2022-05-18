Gravenhurst dedicates historic wheelhouses

Gravenhurst is celebrating its past by honouring its heritage.

Two historic wheelhouses from the Segwun and Wenonah II, are being formally recognized by the Municipal Heritage Committee at the Muskoka Discovery Centre at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Heritage Committee is dedicating plaques to commemorate Gravenhurst’s historical past and to ensure future generations remember when the Muskoka Steamship fleet rode the waves of the Muskoka Lakes.