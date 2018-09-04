

CTV Barrie





A grandmother is facing a slew of charges after police say they received reports of a woman driving with a baby in her arms while smoking a cigarette in Owen Sound.

Officers say that shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday the 67-year-old woman was driving in the downtown area of 1st Avenue West with a one-year-old child and a three-year-old child unsecured in the front of the vehicle.

Police say the one-year-old was seated on the centre console while the three-year-old was unbuckled in the passenger seat.

The vehicle had no child safety seats.

Family services were called and assisted in taking the children home safely.

The Georgian Bluffs woman was issued a total of eight tickets and received $1,445 in fines.