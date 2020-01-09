BARRIE -- The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is postponing the Grade 9 Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) test that was scheduled for Monday.

The SCDSB said that due to the current job action by members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), it feels there would be no adequate supervision or supports in place for students.

Amid a contentious round of contract negotiations, public high school teachers in Ontario have been on a work-to-rule campaign since November that includes not preparing students for the EQAO.

Given the uncertainty surrounding it, the Progressive Conservative government had been weighing whether to proceed with the test, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce ultimately punted the decision to individual school boards to either administer it next week or delay it until June.

"I recognize this means that EQAO Grade 9 math tests may not take place in the majority of English public schools on Monday, and the government remains concerned about the negative impact union escalation is having on students," Lecce said.

"The test supports improved teaching and learning, and it should not be in jeopardy. (The union) has made a promise not to adversely impact student learning, and they have broken this promise to parents."

"EQAO isn't about learning, it's about assessment, and those are very different things, but frankly I don't expect (Lecce) to know the difference," said Harvey Bischof, president of the OSSTF.

Catholic and high school teachers were angered when the Tories announced last March that average secondary school class sizes would jump from 22 to 28 and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The province has since scaled back those increases to an average class size of 25 and two e-learning courses, but the union says that's not good enough.

In December, a government-appointed mediator called off negotiations between the province and the union, saying the parties remained too far apart. No further dates are scheduled.

Elementary teachers are also in the midst of a work-to-rule campaign and have no bargaining dates scheduled. Teachers in the French system have talks scheduled throughout January.

- With files from CTV Barrie